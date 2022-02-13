WATCH NOW: Camera installed after 2018 shooting captured part of 2020 homicide

WATERLOO — A security camera system installed after a 2018 shooting recorded part of a homicide two years later.

Willie Outlaw, 75, got the system after a man with a ghost gun AR-15 opened fire on a cookout in his back yard following an argument on July 7, 2018, shattering a major bone in his leg.

On Thursday, Outlaw used a cane as he approached the stand to testify about the array of security cameras around his house. He said there were six cameras hooked into a DVR recorder, all installed with the help of a crime victim assistance program.

Prosecutors said the cameras picked up footage of Stephen Devon Phillips arriving at 323 Crescent Place, across the street from Outlaw’s home, on the evening of May 15, 2020. Phillips, 29, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Terrell “Rello” Flowers, who was visiting his brother at the Crescent Place address.

The video didn’t record the actual shooting, which happened inside, but a muzzle flash can be seen in a window, and moments later it shows Phillips running back to the vehicle he had arrived in and speeding down the street.

Investigator Nicholas Sadd with the Waterloo Police Department said authorities were able to magnify still frames of the video showing Phillips holding a handgun with a silver-colored slide as he retreated back to the vehicle following the shooting.

He said there was also a brief glimpse of Flowers’ brother’s hand — obscured by a utility pole in the foreground — as he fired a single shot at Phillips’ fleeing in a silver Buick.

Jurors also heard an apparent butt-dialed voice message from Phillips’ phone when he showed up at a Linwood Avenue address about 10 minutes later and told a resident to “give me everything” and threatening “I’ll pop you like I did Rello.”

He then left behind the Buick and drove off in a Honda Accord belonging to one of the Linwood residents. Police caught up with him in the parking lot of the Motel 6 on LaPorte Road, and the jury saw body camera footage of police chasing him into the lobby and down a hallway where he tripped and tossed a 9 mm SCCY pistol.

Investigator Kyle Jurgensen also testified that police found a text conversation between Phillips and Flowers that happened about 15 minutes before the shooting. Phillips accuses Flowers of talking about a friend named Steve who had died, saying “U played with Steve u fina die.”

Flowers responded “u mad because the truth hurt. I move my own way.”

Jurgensen said police also recovered brief videos on Flowers’ cellphone showing him holding the SCCY pistol taken the day before the shooting and the day of the shooting.

