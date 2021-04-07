WATCH NOW: BB gun recovered at scene of officer-involved shooting

WATERLOO – Authorities have recovered what appears to be a BB gun that looked like a real rifle at the scene of an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday.

The shooting injured a man who was carrying what appeared to be a long gun that he aimed at Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies and began chasing them.

Waterloo Police and the Sheriff’s Office declined to comment about the suspect’s weapon and referred questions to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which is handling the probe. The DCI involvement is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.

Photos from the scene show what appears to be a lever-action rifle on the sidewalk with the words “Red Ryder” scrawled on the stock next to a disposable lighter, a wallet and a folding knife. Red Ryder is a popular BB gun brand.

Photos from the scene also show a bullet hole in the windshield of a Waterloo Police Department squad car. Police declined to comment about the bullet hole.

According to police, a passerby called to a report of a man with what appeared to be a rifle walking in the area of Commercial and West 11th streets, heading toward downtown around 12:45 a.m.