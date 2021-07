WATERLOO --- Authorities located a stolen sport utility vehicle half submerged in the Cedar River on Tuesday.

A resident spotted the Jeep poking out of the water near the boat ramp at Sherwood Park Tuesday morning.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue launched a boat from the ramp and checked on the vehicle, and a towing company was contacted to pull it from the river.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from an address in the 100 block of Newell Street on Monday morning, according to police.

