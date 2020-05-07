WATCH NOW -- UPDATE: Multiple murder suspect questioned on Iowa cold cases

Baldwin, a former Nashua resident and one-time trucker who had lived in Missouri, hasn’t been charged with any crimes in Iowa.

Jody Ewing, who operates the Iowa Cold Cases website, said she gave investigators a list of more than two dozen slayings since 1980 that could fit Baldwin’s pattern. They include women who were beaten, strangled and stabbed and left in ditches.

Unsolved homicide cases connected to Iowa around the time frame of the Wyoming and Tennessee murders include Rhonda Knutson and Tammy Jo Zywicki.

Knutson, 22, was working at a gas station in Williamston, about 14 miles from Nashua, on the night of Sept, 6, 1992, when she was killed. A co-worker found her body in a back room the following morning. Authorities said she was bludgeoned to death, and robbery didn’t appear to be the motive.

Zywicki, 21, was traveling from her home in Illinois to college in Grinnell, Iowa, in August 1992 when her car broke down on Interstate 80 near LaSalle, Ill. Her body was found in Missouri on Sept. 1, 1992.

No arrests have been made in their deaths.

In Wyoming, Baldwin is charged with the spring 1992 deaths of two women whose remains were never identified.