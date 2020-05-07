WATCH NOW -- UPDATE: Multiple murder suspect questioned on Iowa cold cases

WATERLOO — Investigators from multiple states are looking into whether a long-haul trucker from Waterloo implicated in three women’s slayings in the 1990s could be responsible for other unsolved homicides.
Officers arrested Clark Perry Baldwin, 59, in Waterloo on Wednesday after new DNA evidence allegedly tied him to three women whose bodies were dumped in Wyoming and Tennessee. Court documents allege he also raped and choked a woman in Texas in 1991.
During an appearance at the Black Hawk County Jail on Thursday, Baldwin waived extradition proceedings, opening the way to for him to be transported to Tennessee to face charges there.
During the brief hearing, Baldwin told the court he had visited with a Division of Criminal Investigation agent.
“I talked with the Iowa DCI yesterday, and he was talking about a case locally,” Baldwin said, wearing a face mask as part of the jail’s COVID-19 protocols.
Detectives with the DCI are “looking at any connections” Baldwin may have to other cold cases, special agent Mike Krapfl said. He said other agencies were also scrutinizing Baldwin, who traveled the country.
“Obviously there are several cases that need to be followed up on,” said Krapfl, who confirmed agents interviewed Baldwin after his arrest.
Baldwin, a former Nashua resident and one-time trucker who had lived in Missouri, hasn’t been charged with any crimes in Iowa.
Jody Ewing, who operates the Iowa Cold Cases website, said she gave investigators a list of more than two dozen slayings since 1980 that could fit Baldwin’s pattern. They include women who were beaten, strangled and stabbed and left in ditches.
Unsolved homicide cases connected to Iowa around the time frame of the Wyoming and Tennessee murders include Rhonda Knutson and Tammy Jo Zywicki.
Knutson, 22, was working at a gas station in Williamston, about 14 miles from Nashua, on the night of Sept, 6, 1992, when she was killed. A co-worker found her body in a back room the following morning. Authorities said she was bludgeoned to death, and robbery didn’t appear to be the motive.
Zywicki, 21, was traveling from her home in Illinois to college in Grinnell, Iowa, in August 1992 when her car broke down on Interstate 80 near LaSalle, Ill. Her body was found in Missouri on Sept. 1, 1992.
No arrests have been made in their deaths.
In Wyoming, Baldwin is charged with the spring 1992 deaths of two women whose remains were never identified.
In March of 1992, the body of a woman was found near the Bitter Creek turnout in Sweetwater County, Wyoming. The victim became known to the investigators as “Bitter Creek Betty”.
Then in April 1992 another female body was discovered in Sheridan County by Wyoming Department of Transportation employees. That victim became known to the investigators as “I-90 Jane Doe.”
In Tennessee, authorities allege Baldwin killed 33-year-old Pamela Rose Aldridge McCall of Topping, Va., and her unborn child in 1991 in Spring Hill.
On March 10, 1991, Spring Hill police were called to a body found on Saturn Parkway at the off ramp for Port Royal Road. The body of a woman with torn clothing and injuries to the face and neck was located at the woodline. Witnesses indicated McCall may have been traveling with a semi driver at the time of her death. An autopsy later revealed McCall had been killed by strangulation, and that she was 24 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.
A Tennessee crime lab developed a DNA profile of the suspect in McCall’s death last year after a cold case investigator submitted evidence for analysis. A check in a national database matched the profile to one that had been developed years earlier linking the two Wyoming deaths.
Investigators zeroed in on Baldwin after finding DNA in commercial genealogy databases of someone related to the suspect’s profile, court documents say. Last month in Waterloo, the FBI secretly collected DNA from Baldwin’s trash and a shopping cart he used at Walmart and testing revealed it was a match.
Tennessee District Attorney General Brent Cooper praised investigators for “bringing this serial killer to justice.”
“I’m also very happy to be able to give Rose McCall’s mother a chance to see justice for her daughter’s and granddaughter’s murders,” he said.
In the Texas case, court documents say that Baldwin allegedly raped a female hitchhiker from Kansas in Wheeler County, Texas, at gunpoint in his truck in 1991. The 21-year-old woman told police Baldwin struck her on the head, bound her hands and mouth and tried to choke her to death. He allegedly admitted to the assault but was released after his accuser refused to return to Texas to testify. Ultimately, he wasn’t prosecuted.
Baldwin’s name also surfaced during a 1992 homicide investigation in Iowa. His ex-wife told police then that Baldwin once bragged about “killing a girl out west by strangulation and throwing her out of his truck,” court documents say.
In 1997, Secret Service agents raided Baldwin’s apartment in Springfield, Missouri, after learning he was making counterfeit U.S. currency on a personal computer. He and two female associates were indicted on counterfeiting charges. Baldwin was sentenced to 18 months in prison and released in 1999.
On Thursday in Waterloo, Baldwin signed papers waiving extradition.
“I don’t see any point to having the hearing, because I think the paperwork applies,” Baldwin said.
“Is that what you want to do then?” Judge Patrice Eichman asked.
“Not particular, but let’s get his over with,” Baldwin responded.
Ryan Foley of the Associated Press contributed to this report.
