WAVERLY – A Minnesota man has been sentenced to prison for preying on Wartburg College coeds as they slept in their dorm rooms in 2018.
Bryan Patricio Malone, 23, a former Wartburg student, was sentenced to 14 years in prison during a Monday hearing in Bremer County District Court in Waverly, according to County Attorney Kasey Wadding.
Malone was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse, which was added to two two-year sentences for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. He was also sentenced to time served on a misdemeanor theft charge for removing cash from one of the rooms.
Following prison, Malone will be required to register as a sex offender.
Authorities said Malone used his college card to enter Grossman/Lohe Hall on Feb. 4, 2018. Once inside, he touched the groin and buttocks of a sleeping female student and the thighs of two other sleeping students. He also left a semen stain on a comforter in a fourth dorm room that was unoccupied.
Malone was arrested in January 2019, and he pleaded in May.
