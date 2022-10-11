Wanted sex offender detained in LaPorte City

LaPORTE CITY — LaPorte City police arrested an alleged fugitive sex offender after they went to check on a report of a pickup truck in a ditch Tuesday morning.

An officer found the GMC Denali partially in a ditch on Bryan Road near Canfield Road around 1:30 a.m.

The man inside was slow to the respond but eventually unlocked the door and began walking away to a nearby fence with his hands in his pockets as the officer told him to stop and drew his handgun, according to court records.

The man hopped the fence and began running. He pulled out a lighter and attempted to light a cigarette while still retreating from the officer, telling him he didn’t know who he was. The man also said he didn’t know where he was or how he got there, according to court records.

The officer holstered his pistol and drew a Taser, and the man eventually stopped and was handcuffed. He was arrested for interference and detained on a Scott County warrant for a sex offender registration violation.

The man, identified as 43-year-old Johnny Ray Gardner, recently of Davenport, is listed as “most wanted” on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, according to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation website.

Gardner is required to register because of a 2009 conviction in Clinton County for indecent contact with a child in a case involving an 8-year-old girl, records state.

He also has conviction of other crimes, including failure to register as a sex offender, and was released from prison in May 2022 after serving time for a Scott County charge, according to corrections records.

