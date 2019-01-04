WATERLOO – A man who absconded from parole in a fatal 2004 shooting was captured following a chase with Waterloo police Thursday night.
Authorities said Shawn Washington, 40, gave police a fake name when he was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt and then drove off. He was ultimately shocked with a Taser during a scuffle with officers and arrested for misdemeanor eluding, driving while suspended, interference, providing false identification information and running a red light.
He is also being held without bail on a parole violation.
Washington was originally charged with murder in the 2004 shooting at a Harrison Street after-hours party that claimed the life of Thyanna Parsons. He pleaded to lesser charges of intimidation with a weapon and ongoing criminal conduct --- investigators said another person had actually fired the fatal shot --- and he was sentenced to up to 35 years in prison.
In recent years, Washington has frequently fled work release or disappeared while on parole.
Court records indicate Washington’s latest shift in correctional settings was on Sept. 14, 2018, when he was transferred from work release to parole. By Sept. 21, he was missing appointments with his parole officer, and on Nov. 5 he was deemed to have absconded, and an arrest warrant was issued.
Then around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a Waterloo patrol officer saw a Pontiac Grand Prix in the area of East 11th and Lafayette streets and noticed the driver wasn’t buckled. The Pontiac pulled over at East 10th and Mulberry, and the driver identified himself as Tony Alexander. He then took off, and the chase continued north until he stopped in the 900 block of Cutler Street.
A struggle broke out when Washington was told to exit the vehicle and approach police, and an officer used a drive stun with a Taser before he was handcuffed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.