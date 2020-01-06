WEST UNION -- A Cedar Falls man suspected in vehicle and home break-ins in Dike was arrested over the weekend.
Waterloo police arrested Kameron Sikkink, 20, on a warrant in a Fayette County burglary case where he is awaiting sentencing. As of Monday, he was at the Fayette County Jail in West Union.
Court records indicate Sikkink had disappeared while on pretrial release in the case, and officials delayed sentencing in December because they were unable to locate him. The burglary case stems from a January 2019 incident where he and others broke through a wall to steal guns from a room during a house party.
Sikkink is also awaiting trial in connection with an October incident where he was part of a large group that attacked people outside of a College Street business in Cedar Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Last week, Grundy County authorities said Sikkink was suspected in a series of burglaries in Dike.
Mugshot gallery for December 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.