WEST UNION -- A Cedar Falls man suspected in vehicle and home break-ins in Dike was arrested over the weekend.

Waterloo police arrested Kameron Sikkink, 20, on a warrant in a Fayette County burglary case where he is awaiting sentencing. As of Monday, he was at the Fayette County Jail in West Union.

Court records indicate Sikkink had disappeared while on pretrial release in the case, and officials delayed sentencing in December because they were unable to locate him. The burglary case stems from a January 2019 incident where he and others broke through a wall to steal guns from a room during a house party.

Sikkink is also awaiting trial in connection with an October incident where he was part of a large group that attacked people outside of a College Street business in Cedar Falls.

Last week, Grundy County authorities said Sikkink was suspected in a series of burglaries in Dike.

