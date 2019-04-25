{{featured_button_text}}
WADENA -- A Wadena man was arrested after officials allegedly found images of child porn on his computer.

Shawn Elliot Kuhse, 36, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said they executed a search warrant Wednesday following a two-month investigation of Kuhse in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Safety Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

The sheriff's office said Kuhse had multiple images of minors being exploited.

Kuhse's computer was collected as part of the search warrant and will be looked at by an ICAC computer forensic examiner, and more charges could be added.

Kuhse was taken to the Fayette County Jail.

