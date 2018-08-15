Vice President Mike Pence, the father of three adult children, expressed hope Wednesday missing college student Mollie Tibbetts would be returned home, saying she’s “on the hearts of every American.”
“As vice president, but more importantly as a father, I can’t imagine what the family of Mollie Tibbetts is going through,” Pence said at the beginning of a speech Wednesday in Des Moines. “It’s been about a month since her disappearance. I’m truly grateful for the efforts of law enforcement officials at every level. And I want to assure all of you, as I did the governor, that we’re going to continue to provide any and all federal support.”
Tibbetts, 20, who attended the University of Iowa, was reported missing July 19. She had been housesitting at her boyfriend’s home in Brooklyn and was last seen while out for a jog.
A reward for her safe return has topped $360,000. In the search for tips, investigators this week unveiled a website — findingmollie.iowa.gov — that focuses on five areas in and around Brooklyn they hope will trigger memories of potential witnesses.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at (641) 623-5679.
In remarks to reporters, Pence said he wanted Iowans to know “it’s not just the people of this state that are praying for Mollie and her family.”
