Voting rights restoration creates 2,550 new voters in Iowa

DES MOINES — The voting rights of roughly 35,000 felons in Iowa who had completed their sentences were restored this summer by an executive order. But as of August, only 2,550 — roughly 7% of those newly eligible — had registered to vote for this fall’s election, according to Iowa Secretary of State data.

For advocates who had been pressing for the automatic restoration of voting rights for Iowa felons who complete their sentences, that number represents a good start but also shows how much work remains.

“On the one hand, it’s great that over 2,500 people have become eligible to vote and have exercised that right by registering,” said Mark Stringer, executive director of the Iowa chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

However, Stringer said that number also is “disappointingly low.”

“We will continue to try to elevate this opportunity for folks,” Stringer said.

Chawn Yilmaz, a Cedar Rapids woman, is one of the 2,550 Iowans who registered to vote after having those rights restored by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. Before the executive order, felons were required to petition the governor directly to have voting rights restored. Iowa was the last state in the nation with that requirement.