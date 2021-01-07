Voter Alliance suit continues following election

WATERLOO — The election is over, but a voter group is still pursuing its lawsuit over Black Hawk and Scott counties’ use of private grants for election costs.

The conservative Iowa Voter Alliance first filed the action in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids in October, arguing that the counties acted without legal authority when they accepted more than $500,000 to get out the vote amid heightened concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization claimed money from Center for Tech and Civic Life favored a progressive outcome by amping up voter turnout efforts in urban areas.

A judge declined to block use of the money before the November general election, and following the vote Iowa Voter Alliance filed an amended petition asking to the court declare the counties’ use of the money unconstitutional, barring the counties from accepting private federal election money in the future and granting attorney fees.

Iowa Voter Alliance also raised the specter that lawmakers could invalidate elections results for a district and refuse to seat representatives because the counties used the CTCL funds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Attorneys for the counties are asking the judge to throw out the suit, noting, in part, the Alliance’s predictions didn’t pan out.