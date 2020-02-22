Voorhies man returned to Waterloo to face August burglary, chase charges

WATERLOO – A Voorhies man has been returned to Waterloo to face charges he led sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase through two counties in a stolen pickup truck in August 2019.

Jefferey Allen Geiger, 32, had been detained in Bremer and Hardin county jails since August on charges he broke into a rural Waverly home to hide following the pursuit.

On Wednesday, he was transferred to the Black Hawk County Jail in charges of eluding, second-degree theft and two counts of third-degree burglary.

Court records allege Geiger and another person were involved in a break-in at a home at 12714 Jubilee Road in rural LaPorte City on Aug. 8, 2019, and took a Brenina sewing machine valued at $900. Then on Aug. 12, he allegedly returned to the house and took a brass container valued at $50.

On Aug. 14, sheriff’s deputies investigating the burglaries attempted to stop Geiger on Donald Street in north Waterloo. He allegedly ran a number of stop signs and fled north on Logan Avenue, at time doing about 55 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to court records.

The chase entered Bremer County, and Geiger and a passenger evaded authorities through the night. He was found hiding in a home on Hilton Avenue.