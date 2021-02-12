Volga man arrested for kidnapping, sexually abusing 13-year-old girl

VOLGA – A Volga man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually abusing a teenage girl who was reported missing on Feb. 1.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies arrested 61-year-old Charles Daniel Lockard on charges of first-degree kidnapping and third-degree sexual abuse on Wednesday. His bond is set at $100,000.

Clayton County deputies earlier arrested Lockard on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse in connection with the investigation.

Authorities allege Lockard met the girl at the Volga Library and took her to a home in Wadena where he had sexual contact with her.

A relative of the girl reported her missing, according to court records. During the investigation, deputies found she had communicated with Lockard through Facebook messenger, and parts of the online conversation were sexual in nature.

The girl was eventually located in Strawberry Point, where Lockard had allegedly dropped her off, records state.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the investigation, deputies determined he also sexually abused the girl on Jan. 31, court records state.

First-degree kidnapping is punishable by mandatory life in prison upon conviction.