{{featured_button_text}}

CLERMONT – A Vinton woman has been arrested for allegedly entering a Clermont man’s home while he was sleeping early Friday.

Court records allege 34-year-old Christine Woodward took Matthew Swenson’s phone from his bedroom, went into the living room and started making changes on the phone.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies arrested Woodward for second-degree burglary.

This isn’t the first time Woodward has been arrested for going to Swenson’s Beechnut Road home. Records show she had filed for a restraining order in Benton County in June, and later that month, she allegedly tried to get into his home through a crawl space and then started making noise. When Swenson went to investigate, she entered the house and refused to leave, court records state.

She was arrested for violation of a no-contact order.

Then on Oct. 26, Fayette County deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call at his home and found both inside. Both were arrested for violation of a no-contact order, according to court records.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
5
2
1
0

Tags

Load comments