Vinton woman arrested following stabbing

VINTON -- A Vinton woman was jailed Tuesday following a domestic incident involving stab wounds at a residence.

Shannon Leah Homewood, 34, faces charges of willful injury, a Class C felony, and domestic abuse-assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Vinton police said the incident began about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday when police and Benton County sheriff's deputies were called to 614 E. 10th St. for a 911 call of a stabbing.

Officers found an adult male with multiple minor lacerations that he sustained when his wife reportedly attacked him with a steak knife during an argument.

The wife fled before officers arrived but was found at the home of an acquaintance about 15 minutes later. The victim refused medical treatment.

