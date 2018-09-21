VINTON -- The Benton County Attorney has exonerated two Vinton police officers for their actions regarding an officer-involved shooting in the city Sept. 7.
David C. Thompson said in a statement at the actions Sgt. Ben Parmater and Officer Katlyn Schimerowski were legally justified and reasonable in light of the situation presented.
The two were involved in a deadly force incident where they fired shots at Lyle Arthur Fowler Jr., 43, of Vinton. Police were called to his residence at 705 C Ave., Vinton, for a welfare check on Fowler to see if he had medical concerns or was suicidal.
When Parmater knocked on the door, Fowler approached the door with a handgun pointed at the officer, the report states. Parmater backed away, drew his handgun and took cover, radioing for backup.
Officer Schiemerowski then arrived and also took cover. Body camera footage shows that throughout the incident, Parmater continuously ordered Fowler to drop his weapon. Fowler's wife also asked him to put down his gun multiple times.
Fowler then came out of the residence with a rifle and fired a round in the direction of the officers. It was then that both officers returned fire. No one was hit.
Fowler then dropped his rifle and surrendered.
