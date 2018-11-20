Try 1 month for $3

WATERLOO – A Vinton man has been arrested in Waterloo following a brief chase that ended when he crashed into another car.

Darious Dewane-Martinez Coleman, 24, was arrested Sunday for felony eluding, and his bond was set at $50,000.

A patrol officer attempted to stop Coleman’s Ford Taurus after noticing it swearing in and out of traffic in the area on northbound Highway 218 near Mitchell Avenue around 1:20 p.m.

Coleman continued driving, reaching speeds of up to 95 mph in a 45 mph zone before he allegedly ran a red light at West 18th Street and struck another vehicle, injuring the other driver, according to court records. The other driver’s injuries appeared to minor, according to police.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments