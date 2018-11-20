WATERLOO – A Vinton man has been arrested in Waterloo following a brief chase that ended when he crashed into another car.
Darious Dewane-Martinez Coleman, 24, was arrested Sunday for felony eluding, and his bond was set at $50,000.
A patrol officer attempted to stop Coleman’s Ford Taurus after noticing it swearing in and out of traffic in the area on northbound Highway 218 near Mitchell Avenue around 1:20 p.m.
Coleman continued driving, reaching speeds of up to 95 mph in a 45 mph zone before he allegedly ran a red light at West 18th Street and struck another vehicle, injuring the other driver, according to court records. The other driver’s injuries appeared to minor, according to police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.