VINTON -- A Vinton man is jailed following a shooting incident last Friday.
Lyle A. Fowler Jr., 43, has been charged with two counts of assault on a peace with a dangerous weapon, two counts of interference with official acts (felony) and two counts of going armed with intent.
No injuries were sustained by Fowler or law enforcement.
Names of the officers involved in this shooting incident are Sgt. Benjamin Parmater and Patrol Officer Katlyn Schimerowski of the Vinton Police Department.
According to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Vinton police officers went to 705 C Ave. for a welfare check. "Officers of the Vinton Police Department arrived at
about 7:53 pm and encountered Fowler, who was armed, the release states. Fowler shot his weapon "in the direction of officers" who then returned fire.
No one was injured during the exchange of bullets.
Members of the Iowa State Patrol, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Natural Resource, and Vinton Fire Department assisted in this incident.
The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) continues to investigate this incident. No further information will be released until the review of this matter has been completed by Benton County Attorney’s Office.
