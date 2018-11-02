Black Hawk County sheriff's deputies detain a woman outside the courthouse after the verdict in the Walter Cordell Williams murder trial Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa. Deputies say the woman was not arrested, simply escorted to her vehicle and given a verbal warning.
Black Hawk County sheriff's deputies detain a woman outside the courthouse after the verdict in the Walter Cordell Williams murder trial Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa. Deputies say the woman was not arrested, simply escorted to her vehicle and given a verbal warning.
WATERLOO -- A Black Hawk County jury has convicted a Waterloo man of the lesser charge of manslaughter and felony child endangerment resulting in death in the blunt force trauma death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old son.
Walter Cordell Williams, 24, was smiling to a few supporters on his side prior to the verdict Friday afternoon, but the smile disappeared when the jury came back with guilty verdicts for involuntary manslaughter while committing a public offense and child endangerment resulting in the death of a child less than a day after they began deliberating.
The child endangerment charge has the possibility of the largest sentence for Williams, who faces up to 50 years in prison on that charge alone. The involuntary manslaughter charge is a lesser offense under the law, with a punishment of less than five years in prison.
Williams was taken to jail on a no-bond hold awaiting sentencing.
Judge Kellyanne Lekar warned the courtroom audience awaiting the verdict to "remain calm and with decorum" once the verdict was read until the jury left the courtroom. Ten uniformed Black Hawk County sheriff's deputies stood around the courtroom.
The audience mostly remained quiet until they filed out, but emotions erupted once they got into the hallways. One woman was handcuffed by sheriff's deputies in the courthouse parking lot, but the sheriff's office noted she was not arrested, just escorted to her vehicle and given a verbal warning.
Jurors had the option of acquitting Williams, or convicting him of the higher charges of murder in the first-degree or murder in the second degree, or on a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter with conduct likely to cause death or serious injury. They also could have found him guilty of lesser included child endangerment charges.
But Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams tried to sway them toward murder in the first degree in Thursday's closing arguments, laying out the state's case against Williams, including the replaying of the video interview at the Waterloo Police Station and the re-showing of autopsy photos of Jaheem Harris, who was was found dead in a bedroom at 1113 W. Mullan Ave. while in Williams' care on July 8, 2017.
"It's not just that there's frozen meat in the bathroom, it's not that he makes 11 phone calls before he calls 911, it's not that he gives the name Johnelle Collett -- it's why he did these things," Brian Williams said.
Brian Williams contended the evidence showed Walter Williams beat Jaheem severely enough to cause full-body bruising and gave the preschooler internal injuries that led to Jaheem's death. Walter Williams told paramedics and investigators that Jaheem drowned in the bathtub.
WATERLOO — Hunched in a chair and alternately lying on the ground for the next two hours, Wa…
"The pattern, the nature, the sheer volume of injuries -- the pictures tell us everything about what was going on here," Brian Williams said.
Walter Williams was stone-faced as the verdict was read. Sentencing will be set at a later date.
Involuntary manslaughter while committing a public offense is a class D felony, punishable by a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of no more than $7,500, according to Iowa Code. Child endangerment resulting in the death of a child is a class B felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.