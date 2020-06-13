Victims treated in two separate Waterloo shootings

WATERLOO — Two gunshot victims were treated at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital late Friday and early Saturday.
The first arrived at the emergency room by private vehicle about 11:50 p.m. The 22-year-old Waterloo man had been shot in the forearm, according to police.
Sgt. Robert Hewitt said the man was "not cooperative with information." However, Waterloo Police learned in their investigation that the shooting occurred north of downtown at Edwards Street and Logan Avenue.
At 3:47 a.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old Waterloo man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. No further information was available in the police report about the severity or location of the injury. Police believe that incident happened in the 100 block of Edwards Street, near where the previous shooting occurred.
Almost 20 minutes before the shooting was reported, police responded to a loud noise complaint at Edwards and Logan. Hewitt said they found a lot of cars and people scattering upon arrival. Investigators executed a search warrant just before 7 a.m. Saturday in the Edwards and Logan area related to the early morning shooting.
Additionally, police responded to a report of shots fired at 8:17 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Grant Avenue, just south of downtown. There was no victim on the scene when they arrived.
"We did recover several shell casings in the street," said Hewitt.
At 8:20 a.m. a report of a hit-and-run accident came in nearby at Wellington and West Third streets. Police found the vehicle with a window broken out. Hewitt said it's unclear if that is related to the shots fired on Grant Avenue.
