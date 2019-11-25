WATERLOO – Authorities have released the name of a Waterloo man who was shot to death while sitting in a car over the weekend.
Waterloo police identified the deceased as 19-year-old Marquavion Deshawn Brown.
Also injured in the shooting was 21-year-old Quintorey Farshawn D'Quan Kemp. He remains hospitalized at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Police said the two were seated in a car parked in an alley behind apartments in the 200 block of Madison Street around 5:55 p.m. Saturday when an assailant on foot opened fire on the vehicle.
Both victims were taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, where Brown was pronounced dead. Kemp was then transferred to Iowa City for further treatment.
No arrests have been made in the slaying.
Courier archives indicate that Brown has been the victim of gunfire in the past. He was shot in the leg and arm during an incident on Argyle Street in November 2018. And in December 2018, he was a passenger in a car that was hit by bullets in the 1100 block of Nevada Street, but he escaped injury.
Police continue to investigate the Saturday night shooting. Shortly after the incident, officers with the police department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team executed a search warrant at an apartment on Madison Street.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Waterloo Police Department or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
