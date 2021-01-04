 Skip to main content
Victim named in Waterloo homicide
breaking top story

Victim named in Waterloo homicide

Dane St. shooting 2

Waterloo police investigators on the scene of an early Sunday fatal shooting on Dane Street between East Fourth and Iowa streets. 

 Andrew Wind

WATERLOO – Police continue to investigate a Dec. 27 shooting the killed a former Waterloo man.

Elijah Lemont Hunt died of multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in the area of Dane and East Fourth streets, according to courthouse records.

Hunt, 31, of Bolingbrook, Ill., had lived in Waverly and Waterloo in the past and had played basketball for Wartburg College. Services were Saturday in Bolingbrook.

Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department said investigators continue to interview witnesses and collect evidence in the case.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. Dec. 27 outside a business that was serving food at the time, police said.

Last week, the police department said it was forming a task force to address establishments operating after hours without the appropriate licensing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Waterloo Police at 291-4340 or Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-8477.

