LU VERNE (AP) — Investigators said Wednesday they have a suspect in custody after a shooting during a bank robbery in a small northern Iowa town left one woman dead.
Mitch Mortvedt of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said a suspect was detained Wednesday, hours after the robbery and shooting at the only bank in Lu Verne, a town of about 250 people.
Mortvedt said a female employee was “just walking into the bank” when she was shot Wednesday morning. Mortvedt said investigators and the county prosecutor plan to release more information about the suspect and the victim later Wednesday.
She was identified as Jessica Weishaar, 43, of Algona. She was found laying on the sidewalk in front of Security State Bank, 102 Dewitt St., Lu Verne. She had died from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said officers were able to identify a person and vehicle from video surveillance and eyewitnesses and later stopped a vehicle matching that description on Interstate 35 at the 158-mile marker. That person was being detained while the investigation continues.
Officials said they believe there is no ongoing threat to the community.
