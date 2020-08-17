Victim identified in weekend homicide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police have released the identity of the Waterloo man who was shot and killed Saturday night.

Authorities identified the deceased as Vincent J. Hemenway, 49.

The shooting happened outside a friend’s home at 556 Adrian St around 11:40 p.m. Saturday. Details weren’t available.

Authorities were called to the address for gunfire and found Hemenway on the ground unconscious. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending autopsy with the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Waterloo Police Department Investigation's Division at 319-291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477. Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

Hemenway's death is the third homicide in Waterloo this year.

On May 15, Terrell Bernard Flower, 30, of Waterloo, was shot at 323 Crescent Place. He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle where he was pronounced dead.