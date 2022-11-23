Victim identified in Waterloo homicide

WATERLOO — Authorities have identified the person who was killed during a Monday night shooting in Waterloo.

Waterloo police identified the deceased as Keivon Latrell Anderson, 20, of Waterloo.

Further details weren’t available.

Residents called 911 for a person on the ground in the 200 block of Miriam Drive around 11:30 p.m. Monday, and police and paramedics found Anderson in a parking area next to apartment buildings there.

He was taken to MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in the slaying. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS (8477).