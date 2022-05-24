Victim identified in Sunday's fatal shooting

WATERLOO — Authorities have released the identity of the Waterloo woman who was killed by gunfire over the weekend.

Ana Hellia Berinobis-McLemore was a passenger in a Dodge that was traveling on Sumner Street around 3:24 a.m. on Sunday when someone began shooting at the vehicle as it rounded the corner onto Manson Street, according to Waterloo Police.

Berinobis-McLemore was struck in the head and was later pronounced dead at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, according to police reports. She was 26.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting asked to call Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS (8477).

