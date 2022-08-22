Victim identified in fatal Friday fire

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who perished when another person set fire to his home last week has been identified.

The deceased was 60-year-old Tony Lewis Grider, who owned and lived at the home at 309 E. Second St., according to social media entries posted by family members.

Over the weekend, Grider’s niece set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to collect money to pay burial and travel expenses.

Firefighters were called the house around 6:50 a.m. Friday and found the front engulfed in flames. One person inside jumped from a window to escape, and crews found Grider inside the home and took him to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Later that day, police arrested John Walter Spooner, 59, on a charge of first-degree arson for allegedly setting the fire.

Spooner, formerly of Sumner, had been staying at the house, according to court records. Others at the house told police they saw Spooner walking up and down the sidewalk around the time of the fire.

Spooner admitted to being outside the house before the fire and later seeing a fire on the porch, but he denied setting the blaze, according to court records.

This is the second fire-related death in Waterloo this year. On New Year’s Day, 53-year-old Frank W. Nelson Jr. died when his home on Logan Avenue caught fire. The cause of that fire hasn’t been determined.