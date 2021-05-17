Victim had no contact order filed against her killer

A Waterloo man who killed the mother of his children before turning the gun on himself on Saturday had been prohibited from contacting her, according to court records.

Police said Tony Lamaro Flowers, 50, shot and killed 43-year-old Tanniaah Sharquette Spates in her Pine View Place apartment despite a restraining order stemming from a March incident where he attacked her and another person.

In the March encounter, Flowers allegedly slapped Spates and put his hands around her neck, attempting to strangle her, at the apartment, court records state. Police investigating the assault found a red mark on her neck. Flowers was also accused of punching a 10-year-old girl in the shoulder, records show.

He was arrested for domestic assault causing bodily injury and assault and taken to jail. Flowers posted the $2,000 bond and was served with the no-contact order, which barred him from communicating with Spates, being near her home and possessing firearms.

A trial was scheduled for June 29.

On Saturday night around 11 p.m., Flowers left his home and traveled to the Pine View Place apartments off of West Fourth Street where Spates continued to reside, police said. He shot and killed her in the apartment and drove off.