WATERLOO – Police are investigating an early morning burglary where the victim fought off the intruders.
The resident at 1106 Kent Circle awoke around 2:35 a.m. Thursday when two men crawled into his apartment through a window. He confronted the two, a struggle ensued, and the suspects fled empty handed, according to Capt. David Mohlis with the Waterloo Police Department.
The resident was taken to Covenant Medical Center for cutting his foot on glass during the struggle, which damaged furniture in the apartment.
No arrests have been made in the burglary.
