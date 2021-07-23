 Skip to main content
'Very dangerous person' from Waterloo sentenced to eight years in federal prison
WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man with multiple prior convictions involving violence was sentenced Friday to eight years in federal prison.

Trenton Sliekers, 28, was handed the prison term after a guilty plea to possessing a firearm as a felon. Statements at sentencing indicated that Sliekers used the firearm to shoot six times from a motorcycle at a residence that was then occupied by multiple people, including children. Documents at sentencing noted that one of the bullets lodged in a couch cushion.

At sentencing, United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams noted Sliekers was a “violent man” and “very dangerous person” who had at least three prior crimes involving violence and who kept on “committing crime after crime after crime.” The judge further found that Sliekers posed a “danger” and was “likely to reoffend.”

Sliekers was sentenced in Cedar Rapids to 96 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Sliekers is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jake Schunk and investigated by the Waterloo Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

