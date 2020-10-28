Venue change sought in armored car robbery, bowling alley fire trials

WATERLOO – The attorney for an Evansdale man charged in a fatal armored truck robbery and fires at a bowling alley and restaurant is asking to move his trial out of Black Hawk County.

Attorney John Standafer said his client, former professional boxer Kevin Jouse Cruz Soliveras, 29, can’t receive a fair trial in the Waterloo area because of pretrial publicity surrounding the crimes.

Prosecutor Brad Walz is resisting the request, and a hearing on the matter is scheduled for November.

Cruz is charged with robbery, burglary and arson.

Authorities say he and others broke into Maples Lanes on University Avenue in February 2020 and ransacked the building before setting it on fire with a maintenance worker still inside. Cruz is also accused of breaking into the Wishbone Restaurant and Bar on West 18th Street on March 5 with another person and attempting to force open the ATM. The restaurant was then set on fire.

Cruz was arrested in March in an armored car robbery outside the US Bank on Kimball Avenue where he suffered a minor gunshot wound to the head, and his alleged accomplice, 37-year-old Bryce Miller, was killed.