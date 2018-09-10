ACKLEY -- The trial for an Ackley couple accused of confining a boy to a basement enclosure has been moved to another county.
Attorneys for Alex Craig Shadlow and his fiancé, Traci Lynn Tyler, requested the venue change away from the Des Moines and Waterloo areas because of pretrial publicity surrounding the case.
Shadlow, 30, and Tyler, 39, are charged with first-degree kidnapping for allegedly keeping his son -- then age 8 -- in a locked pen under the steps for punishment in 2017. Both have pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors resisted the request to move the trial outside of Hardin County.
Last week, Judge James Ellefson ruled in favor of Shadlow and moved the trial to the Dickenson County Courthouse in Spirit Lake.
Trial had been scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed to October. The judge also granted the state’s request to use closed circuit testimony of the boy during his deposition interview to prepare for trial.
A request by the defense to hold separate trials for the couple is still pending. Shadlow’s attorneys argued his defense may be at odds with Tyler’s defense.
