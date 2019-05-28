WATERLOO --- Waterloo police are investigating a Memorial Day burglary at an auto dealership where three vehicles were taken.
According to the police report, the burglars broke the glass on a door to the building at the Dan Deery sales lot on Alexandra Drive sometime around 1:20 a.m. Monday.
An employee discovered the break-in later that morning after someone reported the broken glass, according to police.
Cash, license plates and other items were taken from the building, and a Dodge Challenger, a Dodge Durango and a Jeep Grand Cherokee were taken from the property, police said.
No arrests have been made in the crime.
