WATERLOO --- Waterloo police are investigating a Memorial Day burglary at an auto dealership where three vehicles were taken.

According to the police report, the burglars broke the glass on a door to the building at the Dan Deery sales lot on Alexandra Drive sometime around 1:20 a.m. Monday.

An employee discovered the break-in later that morning after someone reported the broken glass, according to police.

Cash, license plates and other items were taken from the building, and a Dodge Challenger, a Dodge Durango and a Jeep Grand Cherokee were taken from the property, police said.

No arrests have been made in the crime.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

