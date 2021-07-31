 Skip to main content
Vehicle hit by gunfire in Waterloo
Vehicle hit by gunfire in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that damaged a vehicle.

Witnesses told police that someone opened fire on an occupied car that was parked in the lot of Flirts Gentleman’s Club, 319 Jefferson St., at about 12:59 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle drove off, and police found it later parked and empty a short distance away.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made in the shooting.

