Vehicle hit by gunfire in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that damaged a vehicle.
Witnesses told police that someone opened fire on an occupied car that was parked in the lot of Flirts Gentleman’s Club, 319 Jefferson St., at about 12:59 a.m. Saturday.
The vehicle drove off, and police found it later parked and empty a short distance away.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made in the shooting.
