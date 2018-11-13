Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating a weekend shooting that damaged a vehicle.

According to the police report, officers were called to the 300 block of Euclid Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Sunday after the attacker had fired at a 19-year-old woman who was loading her vehicle.

The woman wasn’t injured, but one bullet struck the rear driver’s side door of her vehicle, according to police. Witnesses said the suspect was on foot and fired five to seven shots, and officers found several spent shell casings at the scene.

