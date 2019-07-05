WATERLOO – A bullet hit a car during a Wednesday night shooting in Waterloo.
Neighbors called police after hearing gunfire around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Eighth Street.
One resident found a single bullet hole in the rear passenger door in a vehicle that was in the area.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
