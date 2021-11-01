 Skip to main content
Vehicle damaged in Sunday gunfire in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A parked vehicle was hit by gunfire in a shooting early Sunday.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Randolph Street around 8:45 a.m. and found a bullet hole in a vehicle. Police also found a number of spent 9 mm shell casings.

No injuries were reported.

clip art squad cars
