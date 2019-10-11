WATERLOO -- A collision led to a truck knocking down a stop light pole and breaking a window of Community Bank & Trust Friday morning.
The two-vehicle crash was reported about 9 a.m. at the intersection of West Park Avenue and Commercial Street. Names of the drivers were not immediately available.
A pick-up truck was on West Park Avenue and the oncoming car was getting ready to go forward, but street construction required the car to go slightly into the other lane. The truck struck a corner of the car and then continued until it hit the stop light pole and building.
The driver of the car was transported by ambulance to MeryOne Waterloo Medical Center, but had no visible injuries. No one in the bank was injured.
