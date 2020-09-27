 Skip to main content
Vehicle chase stopped by police
WATERLOO — A brief high-speed two vehicle chase south of downtown ended early Saturday when police pulled over one of the cars.

Police started pursing the vehicles, which were traveling at a fast rate of speed, down West Fifth Street heading towards the Six Corners area shortly before 3 a.m.

Officers first saw the two vehicles chasing each other at Fifth and Washington streets, said Sgt. Brooke Carter. Police were able to stop one of them at Randolph Street while the other vehicle got away.

The person who was stopped alleged someone in the other car was trying to break into his vehicle in the 100 block of Allen Street when he caught them. That person fled in another vehicle and he pursued it, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

