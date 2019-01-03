Try 1 month for 99¢
010319ho-fayette-vandalism

The damage done to the Frisbee golf area in Fayette early Wednesday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF FAYETTE POLICE

FAYETTE -- Fayette police are investigating vandalism early Wednesday to the Frisbee golf area on Big Rock Road.

The area is a recreational area used by residents for Frisbee golf, picnics, fishing, playing catch and walking, police said.

Tracks indicate a single vehicle caused damage by spinning. Police believe it happened between 2 and 8 a.m. Wednesday. Those with information regarding who caused the damage are asked to call (563) 425-3500.

