FAYETTE -- Fayette police are investigating vandalism early Wednesday to the Frisbee golf area on Big Rock Road.
The area is a recreational area used by residents for Frisbee golf, picnics, fishing, playing catch and walking, police said.
Tracks indicate a single vehicle caused damage by spinning. Police believe it happened between 2 and 8 a.m. Wednesday. Those with information regarding who caused the damage are asked to call (563) 425-3500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.