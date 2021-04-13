Vacant house fire under investigation in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — A vacant two-story home in Cedar Falls caught fire around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to officials.
The fire damaged the garage and inside the house at 3310 Big Woods Road, said Cedar Falls Fire Chief John Bostwick. He said no one was living at the residence. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and Bostwick said there is no current evidence to support a break-in at the property.
Cedar Falls officials put out the fire within 10 minutes, Bostwick said. He said a neighbor called officials to report the fire, which caused visible smoke and flames.
No one was injured in the incident, Bostwick said.
