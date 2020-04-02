UW doctor, husband victims of double homicide, officials say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON, Wis. -- A University of Wisconsin-Madison doctor and her husband are the victims of the double homicide under investigation at the UW Arboretum, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.

Dr. Beth Potter, 52, a family medicine physician, and her husband, Robin Carre, 57, died from “homicidal related trauma,” the medical examiner’s office said in a statement.

The pair were found Tuesday morning by a jogger who saw them lying in a ditch in the Arboretum. Carre died at the scene, and Potter was taken to a hospital where she died shortly afterward, the medical examiner’s office said.

The UW-Madison Police Department, which is investigating the killings, offered no information Tuesday that pointed toward any suspects or motive. But police spokesman Marc Lovicott said investigators don’t believe it was a random act.

“We think this was a targeted act of violence against these two individuals,” Lovicott said.

Carre was an educator and former coaching director at Regent Soccer Club, according to his website. He offered consulting services to students and their families for the college search and application process.