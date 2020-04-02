UW doctor, husband victims of double homicide, officials say

MADISON, Wis. -- A University of Wisconsin-Madison doctor and her husband are the victims of the double homicide under investigation at the UW Arboretum, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.
Dr. Beth Potter, 52, a family medicine physician, and her husband, Robin Carre, 57, died from “homicidal related trauma,” the medical examiner’s office said in a statement.
The pair were found Tuesday morning by a jogger who saw them lying in a ditch in the Arboretum. Carre died at the scene, and Potter was taken to a hospital where she died shortly afterward, the medical examiner’s office said.
The UW-Madison Police Department, which is investigating the killings, offered no information Tuesday that pointed toward any suspects or motive. But police spokesman Marc Lovicott said investigators don’t believe it was a random act.
“We think this was a targeted act of violence against these two individuals,” Lovicott said.
Carre was an educator and former coaching director at Regent Soccer Club, according to his website. He offered consulting services to students and their families for the college search and application process.
Chris Murphy, whose daughter Helen was coached by Carre for several years as a child, said he admired Carre as a coach because of how well he knew and taught the sport.
“He cared far more about how players learned the game than he did about their record that season, and he was always calm and even-tempered,” Murphy said.
Off the field, Murphy said, Carre was “great company — fun to be around, kind and told good stories.”
Potter worked at the Wingra Family Medical Center, run by the UW-Madison Department of Family Medicine and Community Health and Access Community Health Centers. She and Carre had three children, according to a profile that is no longer visible on the department’s website.
A Facebook fundraiser was started Wednesday to raise money for the children.
