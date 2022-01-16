UTV driver who'd been clearing snow seriously injured in Cedar Falls crash

CEDAR FALLS – A driver of a utility vehicle with a snow plow sustained serious injuries in a crash with a pickup truck Saturday night while attempting a turn onto Cypress Avenue in Cedar Falls.

The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department said its fire and police divisions were dispatched to the accident scene at 8:45 p.m., and found the unnamed operator of the Polaris Ranger two-seat utility vehicle was reportedly traveling eastbound on Lone Tree Road when it attempted a left turn onto Cypress Avenue and crossed into the path of the westbound pickup truck.

An ambulance transported the utility vehicle driver, who'd been returning home after clearing snow, to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital for the injuries. The unnamed operator of the pickup truck was uninjured.

MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center also assisted at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Cedar Falls Police Division.

