Use of force ruled "reasonable" in fatal officer-involved shooting in Waterloo

One man was killed in an officer involved shooting in an alley behind Madison Street, Waterloo, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO --- The Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office has concluded that a Waterloo police officer acted appropriately when he shot a man following a brief chase in November.

“Officer Schaaf’s use of force was both reasonable and consistent with the standards set forth by the U.S. Supreme Court and Iowa Code,” County Attorney Brian Williams wrote in a report released Friday.

Officer Ken Schaaf shot Brent Lee Boggess, 42, in an alley behind Boggess’ Madison Street home. Authorities said Boggess, seated in a pickup truck, had rammed an occupied squad car.

Boggess died in the shooting.

The incident was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal.

Madison Police Shooting Map

Ariel view of the alley behind Madison Street where Brent Boggess was shot and killed by police after he rammed an occupied squad car.
