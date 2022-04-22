Use of force ruled "reasonable" in fatal officer-involved shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO --- The Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office has concluded that a Waterloo police officer acted appropriately when he shot a man following a brief chase in November.

“Officer Schaaf’s use of force was both reasonable and consistent with the standards set forth by the U.S. Supreme Court and Iowa Code,” County Attorney Brian Williams wrote in a report released Friday.

Officer Ken Schaaf shot Brent Lee Boggess, 42, in an alley behind Boggess’ Madison Street home. Authorities said Boggess, seated in a pickup truck, had rammed an occupied squad car.

Boggess died in the shooting.

The incident was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal.

