UPDTE: Former Clarksville officer charged after allegedly showing evidence photos and video

CLARKSVILLE – A former Clarksville police officer has been charged with child porn offenses, allegedly mishandling evidence that led to prosecutors dropping a case against a sex offender.

Authorities allege Michael William Tobin Jr., 34, was an officer on the city department in 2021 and early 2022 when he showed a minor sexually explicit images and videos that included images of nude children that were evidence in a pending criminal case.

Tobin had been a lieutenant with the Clarksville Police Department, according to court records.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office was notified on March 4, 2022, and Tobin’s employment with the city ended the following day.

On Thursday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation announced it charged Tobin with multiple counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor, and eight counts of misdemeanor sexual exploitation of a minor. Bond was set at $45,000.

Court records show a federal child porn case that Tobin had investigated was dismissed about a week after he parted ways with the Clarksville department.

“On the afternoon of March 7, 2022, the United States received information potentially affecting important government evidence. Further investigation will be necessary to determine the precise impact of this newly revealed information,” prosecutors told the court in asking that the government’s case against Cody Michael Blue be dismissed without prejudice, meaning authorities could later revive the case.

The case was dismissed on March 8, 2022, and Blue was released from custody.

Acting U.S. Attorney Timothy Duax said the case against Blue remains under investigation, but he couldn’t say if charges will be reinstated.

Blue, 31, of Clarksville, had been accused of offering teen girls alcohol and cigarettes in exchange for nude photos in 2020 and later threatening to release the photos.

He was initially charged in state court, and those charges were dropped in August 2020, and federal authorities obtained an indictment on exploitation and child porn charges in January 2022.

Blue had served prison time for a lascivious acts charge from an unrelated incident in 2019 when he was found with a 14-year-old girl in a Strawberry Point.

The charges against Tobin were forwarded to the Butler County Attorney’s Office for review.

