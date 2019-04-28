{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police investigating the death of a woman who was driving on Highway 218 early Sunday said she and her passenger were struck by a single bullet.

According to Waterloo police, the woman was driving southbound into Waterloo near the Cedar River bridge around 2:28 a.m. Sunday when the bullet pierced the windshield and struck her in the neck. Two men were also in her vehicle, and one of the men was struck in the face, according to police.

The woman was bleeding and pulled over near the Greenhill Road exit, and paramedics and police were called. She died at the scene and taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Her identity hasn’t been released pending notification of relatives.

Police said an autopsy will be scheduled.

The injured male passenger was transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and then transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, according to police. The other male passenger wasn't injured.

Officers closed down both directions of Highway 218 during the investigation. The highway has since been reopened.

Police are scouring the area around the highway for evidence. Authorities are asking anyone with any information regarding this case to contact the Waterloo Police Department.

