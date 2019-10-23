WATERLOO – A third person has been arrested in connection with a Monday night home invasion in Waterloo.
Cassandra Dawn Wright, 36, of 185 Lehman Circle, was arrested Tuesday for first-degree burglary, intimidation with a weapon and assault while participating in a felony. Her bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
Police said Wright was identified on video as one of four people who forced their way into a home at 532 Western Ave. around 6 p.m. Monday. Two of the intruders were armed with firearms, and a shot was fired when a struggle ensued, according to police. The bullet grazed a resident’s face, police said.
Neighbors called police, and an officer was there within minutes. Wright and another person fled from the home, and two others intruders --- James David Welton, 40, and Larry William Clayton, 52 --- were trapped in the house and found hiding in the basement.
Bond for Welton and Clayton was also set at $100,000 each.
Investigators said two stolen firearms were used in the crime, a 9mm Springfield XD pistol that had been reported stolen from a Cedar Falls home in early October, and .223-caliber rifle that had been reported stolen from Watonwan County, Minnesota.
Wright also has a prior conviction for felony drug charges stemming from a March 2017 Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force search that found meth, marijuana and cash. She was released from prison in December 2018, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.
