INDEPENDENCE -- Hillary Lee Hunziker had planned to gut her ex-husband after she stabbed him to death in his home in November 2017.
She had bought a separate knife with a gut hook. But after killing him, she realized she didn't have enough time to use it. She knew she needed to grab their 9-year-old son and flee because she knew 911 had been called.
It was those plans and calculations that led a licensed mental health counselor to conclude that Hillary Hunziker wasn't insane at the time of the crime.
“There were many steps that indicated she was functioning very well to carry out a planned method of procedure for what she wanted to occur that did not indicate that she was struggling and suffering to interact with reality or life,” Veronica Lestina, of Fort Dodge, who works for Forensic Assessments in Fort Madison, told jurors Friday as Hillary Hunziker's trial wound down for the weekend.
Hillary Hunziker, 34, is charged with first-degree murder in 39-year-old Jason Hunziker's death. Her attorney has indicated she will use an insanity defense.
Lestina said she diagnosed Hillary Hunziker with major depressive disorder, general anxiety disorder, alcohol use disorder and borderline personality disorder.
Even so, Lestina said there weren’t signs that Hillary Hunziker was going through a psychotic episode at the time. She said other facts in the crime pointed to her being sane. For instance, Hillary Hunziker told Lestina that she had paused just after entering her ex’s home because she need time to build up the courage to carry out her plan to kill him.
“She mentioned that she was scared, and she couldn’t describe what she was scared of, however she said ‘taking someone’s life is a really big deal.’ … That made me think she appreciated what she was about to do and understood what she was planning to do,” Lestina said.
In addition to buying knifes, Hillary Hunziker had brought snacks and toys for the son. Authorities said she had planned to hand off the son to her mother in Robins and then possibly take her own life. She wanted to have the son taken to relatives in Minnesota to raise the boy ---- unbeknownst to the relatives. If her mother didn’t take the son, she had enough fuel to drive to Minnesota herself, Lestina said.
Prosecutors said Hillary Hunziker for years had lodged unfounded claims that her ex was molesting and starving their son, and Lestina said she noticed a pattern to the allegations, which often came with alcohol and drug use and hospitalizations.
The first abuse complaint came in the spring of 2013 a few months after their divorce was finalized, and he was granted physical custody of the child. The Iowa Department of Human Services investigated the allegation.
You have free articles remaining.
The next came in 2016. Text messages recovered by investigators show she had been trying to reunite with him. When he made it clear he wasn’t interested, she made the abuse claims, Lestina said. DHS officials were again involved.
Finally in January 2017, another round of abuse claims came after Hillary Hunziker showed up at Jason Hunziker’s house unannounced and refused to leave until authorities arrived, Lestina said.
“So, when things weren’t really going well with Mr. Hunzinker in her mind, there would be these reports, there would be substance abuse, there would be hospitalizations for treatment for mental illness. They all kind of coincided at these particular moments in her life,” said Assistant Iowa Attorney General Susan Krisko.
“Yes, it became what I would refer to as a consistent pattern,” Lestina said.
Also on Friday, jurors heard from State Medical Examiner Dennis Klein, who said authorities found about 20 different cuts and stab wounds on Jason Hunziker's body.
Amid gaping cuts that sliced into the muscles of Jason Hunziker's left arm, left leg and chest, Klein found a comparatively small stab wound at the base of his left neck to be the most serious. The wound went about 2 1/4 inches deep, Klein said.
"That actually injured a blood vessel --- the jugular vein. The other injuries involved injuring muscles, which over the number and depth of the wounds will lead to significant bleeding, not as rapidly or as significantly as that one injury to the left neck," Klein said.
He said he was unable to determine the order in which the injuries occurred.
He said Jason Hunziker died of multiple sharp force injuries, and he ruled the manner of death was homicide.
The state rested Friday afternoon, and trial is scheduled to resume on Monday with the defense presenting witness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.