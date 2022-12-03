UPDATE: Woman found with gunshot wound in Cedar Falls Walmart parking lot

CEDAR FALLS --- One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after authorities were called to parking lot at the Cedar Falls Walmart on Saturday.

Details weren’t immediately available, but police and paramedics were called to the store on Brandilynn Boulevard around 1:04 p.m. for a woman with an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Cedar Falls police.

Authorities found the woman was sitting in the driver’s seat of a 2001 Chevy Silverado pickup. Her husband was seated in the front passenger seat and three children were seated in the back seat of the truck.

She was transported to MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo for treatment of critical injuries, according to police. Names of the involved parties are not being released at this time.

Investigators contacted Walmart staff for access to the store’s security videos.